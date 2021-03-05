Key labor competencies for telecommuting in Cuba identified





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Technical mastery of the job content, planning abilities, self-discipline and self-control, and ICT skills are some key competencies for your proper performance in telecommuting and teleworking in Cuba.



According to partial results of a Cuban study on the subject developed jointly by professors from the School of Psychology of the University of Havana (UH) and the José Antonio Echeverría Technological University, these should be the premises when selecting suitable people to do the job.

In the case of information management, there were notable differences in the views of those surveyed: while the employees deemed this competence very important, 95% of the managers didn’t.



Experts hold that more discussion is necessary, since the occupations suitable for remote work are always related to some type of information management. If managers think otherwise, they may hinder their subordinates' access to relevant data.



They add that communication codes change from a distance and therefore training and counseling are as paramount as clarity in the guidelines, systematic feedback, and results-oriented evaluations.



Other fundamental leadership qualities regarding telework is the ability to preserve teamwork and keep the employees motivated. Around 26,000 past telecommuters said that they managed to fine-tune their skills and knowledge, which explains their good evaluations for the duration. However, almost half of those polled showed little tolerance toward working in isolation and still lacked technological skills and autonomy in decision-making and problem-solving.



It became evident that most of the generic competencies for performance in the said employment options—imposed by the pandemic—are not usually included in traditional education/training programs.

