New Russian locomotives already working in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Seven new locomotives from Russia arrived in Cuba in December are already operational as part of the national program to develop the railway system in terms of passenger and freight transport services.



In statements to the press, Fátima Palacios Garrido, general director of the Cuban Union of Railroads (UFC), said that the TGM-8km type machines were assigned to this entity after their preparation and start-up and will be used mostly to transport merchandise.



One of the engines was assigned to reinforce our express service, and the others carrying sugar cane and its derivatives, food for the population, cement and, especially, ammonia and rails for the railroads, she said.



“The UFC has plans to support the sugar harvests this year and the next, as well as to establish production linkages with the national industry for the production and manufacture of parts and devices,” she added.