Cuba rejects new U.S. and EU sanctions against Russia





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla rejected today on his Twitter account the new sanctions against the Russian Federation by the United States and the European Union (EU), calling them unilateral and unjust, an act in violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and constitute interference in Moscow's internal affairs.



The origin of the measures is the imprisonment of blogger Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader arrested in January and sentenced to three and a half years in prison on charges of large-scale fraud in his business activity.

After announcing earlier this week possible sanctions for human rights violations, both the United States and the European bloc made them effective against Russian citizens and organizations involved in the Navalny case.

The day before, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers such decisions to be preposterous and totally unjustified, adding that they significantly damage the already deplorable relations with the EU and the United States.