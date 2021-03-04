Minister of Justice heads delegation to congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) Oscar Manuel Silvera Martínez, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Cuba, heads the delegation that will participate online in the 14th United Nations International Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, to be held in Kyoto, Japan, from March 7 to 12.



This event, considered the largest and most diverse in the world, brings together every five years policy makers, practitioners, academics, intergovernmental organizations and civil society linked to the essential objective that gives the event its name, to discuss and exchange experiences about ongoing research, legislation and policy development, and the identification of emerging trends and issues in crime prevention and criminal justice.



Initially planned for April last year and postponed due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19 to this month, the congress will focus on Promoting Crime Prevention, Criminal Justice and the Rule of Law: Towards the Fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda.



In addition, it will address topics such as Reducing Recidivism and Approaches that Governments can take to promote the rule of law; Education and active participation of youth as key to building crime resilient societies; International cooperation and technical assistance to prevent and address all forms of crime; and Current crime trends, in particular the use of new technologies as a means and tool against crime.



The first congress in this format was held in 1955, so the 14th edition in Kyoto, Japan, is a continuation of this important meeting that has been held for 66 years.



The venue of the event in Cuba will be the videoconference hall of the Ministry of Justice, starting with its inauguration on the 7th at 8:00 p.m.