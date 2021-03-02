Cuba Invites Washington to Bilateral Links based on Mutual Respect





Havana, March 1 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez invited the Joe Biden administration to maintain a respectful relation with Cuba and the whole region.



Addressing the 21st Meeting of the Political Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for our Peoples of the Americas—People’s Trade Treaty integration organization, Minister Rodriguez thanked the countless gestures of support and solidarity by alliance member states following the infamous decision by the former Donald Trump government to blacklist Cuba as a country sponsor of international terrorism.

The Cuban government official extended Cuba’s support of the rights of Caribbean countries to receive a fair, special and differentiated treatment which, he said, is so necessary to face the challenges posed by climate change, natural disasters, the unjust international financial system, and the difficult situation imposed by the COVID -19 pandemic.

The Cuban foreign minister reiterated that the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island has been felt with reinforced effects during the pandemic and he denounced the extraterritorial US policy, the Helms-Burton Law, and subversive actions aimed at promoting regime change and destroying political, economic and social order in Cuba.

It’s due time to withdraw in a total and unconditional way all illegal coercive measures which instill so much damage on our people, said the minister.

Bruno Rodriguez expressed his country’s willingness to modestly contribute to countries with the Alliance in their fight against the pandemic.