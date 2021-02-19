Cuba Shares Agricultural Expertise with LATAM Nations

Havana, Feb 18 (ACN) Cuba’s Agriculture minister Gustavo Rodriguez ratified Havana’s willingness to share its expertise in agriculture and soil management with other Latin American nations.

The Cuban government official addressed a High-level agriculture meeting of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our Americas-People’s Trade Treaty regional organization.





According to the Twitter account of the regional bloc, the Cuban minister denounced the imposition of unilateral coercive measures which thwart the access by regional nations to new technologies and the market.





The minister also tackled the food crisis threatening the world by imposing the challenge of looking for alternatives to minimize the negative impact by the COVID 19 pandemic.





The virtual meeting aimed at drawing up joint strategies to guarantee food availability and production capacities for the countries with the regional alliance.