Scientific center in eastern Cuba develops edible mushrooms





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) After more than 15 years of research, the Center for Industrial Biotechnology Studies (CEBI) of the University of Oriente (UO) is developing edible mushrooms for their high nutritional value and antioxidant and antitumor properties.

Mushrooms are a source of protein, dietary fiber, vitamins B and C complex, as well as minerals and secondary metabolic compounds.



CEBI director Dr. C. Humberto Morris told ACN that they evaluated the health benefits or nutraceutical properties of bioproducts obtained from the oyster mushroom (Pleurotus ostreatus), the second most important in the international market.

“So far, we have prepared these mushrooms in brine (water saturated with salt), but expanding production is a challenge because they are registered as food by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology,” he pointed out. “We also use the substrate left over from the cultivation of edible mushrooms (CEM) as organic fertilizer for various crops and as feed.

Likewise, two new immune-stimulating dietary supplements were submitted for approval which can be used to treat bacterial, parasitic and viral diseases and cancer patients, as well as in the fight against COVID-19 to make vulnerable people, including the health personnel, more immune, since eating edible mushrooms helps generate an immunoregulatory response and the reduction of inflammation.

Created in 1992, CEBI spearheads the studies on modern biotechnology for the sustainable development of agriculture, health, environmental protection and industry.