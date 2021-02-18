Cuban telecommunications strive to increase services and promote innovation in 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) Increasing service offers and identifying business and innovation opportunities to develop our economy are the main challenges facing Cuban telecommunications this year, Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella said at the evaluation meeting of the Grupo Empresarial de la Informática y las Comunicaciones (GEIC).



“In times of pandemic and intensification of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, our priority is to place more emphasis on production and efficiency. Despite the limitations, Cuba has enough human capital and knowledge to meet the demand.”

There are plans to produce up to 300 thousand decoder boxes in 2021 to keep deploying our digital television infrastructure, a technology currently implemented in 76.2% (standard definition) and 45.7% (high definition) of the country, he said.

GEIC president Ariadne Plasencia Castro summarized the results of the entity in 2020, including the implementation of the technological elements of the interaction stage of e-government on Portal del Ciudadano and the online store Segurmática Segurshop on the platform Superfácil.