Cuban authorities congratulate art instructors on their day





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) Education Minister Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella congratulated today on her Twitter account all Cuban art instructors on the occasion of their day, praising their contribution to the integral formation of children, adolescents and young people.



Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda, in turn, described them as protectors of the country's cultural heritage, whereas the vice president of the Hermanos Saíz Association, Yasel Toledo Garnache, congratulated the art instructors and urged them to always let true love be their main compass.

The date was chosen in honor of Olga Alonso, an art instructor specialized in theater, who died on February 18, 1964, at the age of 19, due to an accident when she was on her way to work with peasants in the Escambray Mountains.

There are some 2,684 art instructors in Cuba, who work in schools and in more than 340 cultural centers.