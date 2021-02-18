Large-scale use of telecommuting in Cuba shows positive results





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) Given the need for physical distancing imposed by COVID-19, in 2020 more than 629,000 Cuban workers embraced telecommuting, a modality that includes teleworking, with good results to date.



Ariel Fonseca, deputy director of the Employment Division of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS), told ACN that teleworking is not as widespread because it requires greater Internet connectivity and not all entities have the structure and technological support to assimilate it. “However, the use of these variables last year proved successful in terms of energy savings and individual performance, especially in places with the necessary infrastructure and proper activities, such as the Ministry of Communications, the software industry, education, and legal services, among others.



“The jobs in construction, food production and manufacturing do require the worker’s physical presence, but even their office staff can work from home.



Since the beginning of 2021, the quantitative impact of telecommuting and teleworking has been lower, because even if the transmission of the virus has increased, the employees are better trained and focused on maintaining production, he stressed.



Since 2014, distance work is enshrined in Law No. 116 of the Labor Code, which in its Article 24 states that the contracts must establish the place of work agreed between the parties, as well as the employee’s working hours and vacation time.



“Therefore, the workers can alternate their physical presence between the workplace and home, since the exchange of information depends mainly on direct communication with bosses and colleagues and can dispense with the use of information technology.

“On the other hand, teleworking does require connection to the Internet so that the worker can stay at home and receive assignments through technological devices.”