CITMA prioritizes coastal zone protection in eastern Cuba





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) The Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA) plays close attention in this province to the protection of the coastal zone, one of the main tourist resources and a major target of investments in this field.



CITMA regional delegate Alejandro Torres told ACN that a multi-body system is in place to this end, including the Center for Environmental Research and Services (CISAT) which governs the exploitation of this natural resource through vegetation monitoring and profiling actions.



“An example of this work is the construction of camping sites with larger sunlit areas and beach maintenance projects. Research on the latter is highly important with a view to land use, tourism investment planning, management of protected areas and the recovery of the northern coast.



With 79 beaches and 19 bays, Holguín has organized environmental education courses to make the new generations aware of the importance of these spaces of economic, natural and recreational value. The province also promotes investments to prevent construction on the sand dunes,

build hotels and increase the number of camping sites, which are much in demand, especially in the summer.