18
February Thursday

Cuba to Ministerial Meeting against Racism, Xenophobia and Discrimination



Havana, Feb 17 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will participate at the virtual Special Meeting on Reimagining Equality: Eliminating racism, xenophobia and discrimination for all in the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals, to take place February 18 at the UN in New York.

Cuba is committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination, which is one of the principles of the Cuban Revolution, as affirmed by the Cuban Foreign Ministry on its website.

