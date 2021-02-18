Cuban president evokes Commander Juan Almeida Bosque





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez commemorated today the 94th anniversary of Commander of the Revolution Juan Almeida Bosque’s birth.



"The beloved and unforgettable Commander Juan Almeida Bosque lives today more than ever. His example accompanies us in daily combat and resistance. Also in the victories. #AlmeidaPorAlways #CubaViva," Díaz-Canel tweeted.



Juan Almeida Bosque was born on February 17, 1927 in Havana, and reached the rank of Commander thanks to his participation in decisive military actions, such as the assault on the Moncada Barracks (Santiago de Cuba, 1953), the landing of the Granma (1956) and the guerrilla war in the Sierra Maestra Mountains.



After the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, he held numerous responsibilities as a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba since its foundation in 1965, vice president of the Council of State, and president of the Combatants' Association.

In addition to his revolutionary responsibilities, he also had a prolific musical and literary work, including more than 300 musical pieces and nine books.



He died on September 11, 2009, as a result of cardio-respiratory arrest.