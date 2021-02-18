Cuba addresses every concern of the people in Ordering Task, says official





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) Marino Murillo Jorge, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba, said today that the analysis of the implementation of the Ordination Task continues, based on the concerns and proposals of the population, and the opinions that come out of the exchanges with the workers in the enterprises.



He reminded that its main objective is the creation of better conditions for the producers, in the real economy, to increase their productivity.



The implementation of the Task, which began this year, is checked daily by the Temporary Working Group headed by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, he stressed.



Murillo Jorge reiterated that all changes are seen with a magnifying glass, since this process has to be in tune with minimum macroeconomic balances, otherwise the circulation of money in the street would increase, there would be no supply of goods and inflation would increase, which would eat up the purchasing power of the salary.



We are looking for these measures to have a positive effect on productivity and results, he said.



Regarding the change in the category of the operators' salary group, one of the changes in the payment announced, he referred that it benefits 12 thousand people distributed in 60 positions.



He exemplified that before the Task, the linemen had their scale salary, plus a system of payment by general indicators, a coefficient of economic and social interest and payments in CUC, but the new scale is higher than those amounts.



If what you had before by results is now taken to the scale, it is always your turn and you benefit, he said during his intervention in the Round Table program.



Murillo Jorge explained that this increase is not directly financed by the State budget, but it does have an indirect effect, since the increase in salaries has an impact on the company's costs, which reduces its profits, and its taxes, which means that it would pay less to the budget.



In this sense, he emphasized that it is vital for these workers to be more efficient so that the companies' profits are not affected and the contribution to the budget is maintained.