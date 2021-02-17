University in central Cuba promotes the development of new technologies





CAMAGÜEY, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) The development of new ITCs and their use in projects of economic and social impact is part of the main programs promoted by the Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz University of Camagüey (UC), where eight innovation plans are underway, including one related to the informatization of society and artificial intelligence that involves the creation of an Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, now under construction, with the Hebei University of International Studies, in China.



The ongoing agreements with the aforesaid institute is the teaching of a joint doctoral course with the Marta Abreu Central University of Villa Clara, and two master's degree courses on Applied Informatics, all for the benefit of professionals from various Cuban academies.

Coordinated by the Flemish Inter-University Council of Belgium since 2012, these activities are aimed at doctoral training and infrastructure improvements in terms of computer technologies, in addition to the creation of applications for information management and the development of tools for educational work.

Among other applications created to favor teaching processes, there are those that seek to apply scientific results in tasks of regional and national relevance, such as shrimp production.

This university has upgraded its computer infrastructure and enjoys better connectivity, which in turns contributes to the quality of training undergraduate and postgraduate courses, research, and extension and impact projects.