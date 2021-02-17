General Customs of the Republic: Caring for Sensitivity and Integrity





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17(ACN) The goal is to keep improving the quality and professionalism of every action undertaken at our borders, right there where Cuba first defends and shows itself to the world, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said at a meeting Tuesday with the General Customs of the Republic (AGR).



He remarked that Cuba’s top priorities should be in line with those outlined by each agency, with special stress on the political-ideological strategies to protect the Cuban people’s identity and sovereignty and thwart the enemy's plans to colonize us and impose a system that is totally alien to us. Likewise, he decried the pretension of a reactionary and pro-imperialist sector that tries "to demonize everything we do", to influence certain sectors of Cuban society, to divide us, and to weaken our social system and the achievements of the Revolution.



Marrero Cruz described the new challenges that COVID-19 has brought with it and how to gain experience from these circumstances. "This disease leaves no room for error or mistakes," he said. “Lack of discipline and failure to comply with health instructions are the real cause of our complications. (…) Let us prepare ourselves, for we need to bring the country back to normal, and rest assured that we will win this fight.”



About the task of monetary reorganization, he called it "a very far-reaching and complex process" based on years of study and no doubt economically and socially consequential, and one not without mistakes and difficulties.



The Prime Minister praised everything the AGR has done and described it as an example of the Cuban policy of zero tolerance to drugs and other harmful substances. "It is important,” he added, “that your professionalism and discipline go hand in hand with your services to travelers. You have a hard work to do, which is to enforce the law and say no when people sometimes do not understand why not".



According to a report presented to the meeting, the AGR has taken heed of the need to observe health regulations, make the most of science, technology and innovation, and improve the qualification of its largely young staff, all in keeping with the commitments with the World Customs Organization.



Among the principles that the AGR defends on a daily basis is the protection of the nation’s most genuine values and its philosophy of thinking as a country.