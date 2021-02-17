Cuban Council of State meets in Havana



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) The Council of State of the Republic of Cuba met this Tuesday, via videoconference, from its headquarters in the National Capitol.



The meeting was chaired by Esteban Lazo Hernández, and was attended by Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, president of the Republic, and Manuel Marrero Cruz, prime minister.



In compliance with the legislative work that corresponds to it, this body approved the following decree-laws:



- Decree-Law "On the Technical Advisory Council", which provides for the institution in State bodies, agencies of the Central State Administration, higher organizations of Business Management, national entities, local bodies of the People's Power, and in all those institutions that may be relevant, with the purpose of studying and issuing recommendations related to their activities, which guarantee the adoption of decisions based on the application of science, technology and innovation.



- Decree-Law "On Postal Services", which establishes the regime under which these services are provided and the rules for the different postal operators. The updating of the legislation on this important activity ensures stability in its provision and strengthens the exercise of the State's regulatory function.



- Decree-Law "Modifying Law No. 1307 of July 29, 1976", for the purpose of recognizing the "José Martí" Military Technical Institute, the "General Antonio Maceo" Inter-arms School of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, the "General José Maceo" Inter-arms School and the "Comandante Arides Estévez Sánchez" Higher Military School as "Universities".



During the session, Marino Murillo Jorge, head of the Implementation and Development Commission, briefed the Council of State on the progress of the Ordinance Task.



The President of the National Assembly also reported on the work of the permanent commissions of that body and of the deputies during the period.