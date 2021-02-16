Permanent Commission of the Cuban parliament highlights role of local authorities in confronting COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) The members of the Permanent Working Commission on Attention to Local Bodies of the National Assembly of People's Power agreed that the authorities of each municipality must join efforts in the fight against COVID-19.



According to a statement published on the official website of the Cuban parliament, in a working meeting held by videoconference, the members of the Commission expressed that from their place of residence, each representative follows and supervises the key processes for the socio-economic development of the nation.



The parliamentarians reviewed the actions in each territory to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, at a time when the country is going through a strong outbreak of the pandemic.



The provincial governments of the People's Power operate in each territory in close connection with the people and act as coordinators between the central structures of the State and the municipalities, the statement concluded.