Cuban President thanks those who care for children suffering from cancer





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 16 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked on his official Twitter account those who care for children suffering from cancer, on the occasion of Monday's commemoration of International Children's Cancer Day.



"Thank you to those who give care, relief or cure to our children suffering from cancer on this #InternationalChildCancerDay. Our solidarity with their families, our commitment to their care. In #Cuba "nothing is more important than a child. "#CubaSalvaVidas," Díaz-Canel tweeted.



Cancer represents the second leading cause of death in Cuba and in the region of the Americas, and those who suffer from it the diagnosis changes their lives, more so at an early age, hence to sensitize and raise awareness about the challenges faced by these children and adolescents and their families every February 15 International Childhood Cancer Day is commemorated.



Between 300 and 400 children are diagnosed with the disease every year in Cuba, and they are guaranteed fast and timely treatment for their recovery in the shortest possible time, which has an impact on the high survival rates in the country, Dr. Caridad Verdecia Cañizares, head of the Oncology Service at the William Soler Pediatric Hospital in Havana, told the Cuban News Agency.