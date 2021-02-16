Cuba Keeps Advancing Genre Equality





Havana, Feb 15 (ACN) Cuba’s representative to the First Regular Session of the UN-Women Executive Board, Ana Silvia Rodriguez said that her country keeps advancing genre equality in a favorable manner and she denounced that the US blockade of the island nation violates the human rights of the Cuban people, including women and young girls.



The Cuban ambassador said that her country ranks second in the world as to the number of parliamentary women is concern, with 53,22 percent at the National Parliament and a woman holding one of the three major posts in the legislative body.



Meanwhile 49 percent of the state sector’s labor is made up of women who also represent over 60 percent of university graduates. Women also make up for 53 percent of all Cubans involved in the scientific sector.



Cuba will keep supporting UN-Women and the international community’s efforts aimed at recovering from COVID 19 and for more justice in a future world.



Only international cooperation and solidarity can help advance to a world based on integrated genre perspectives in which women and girls stop being highly affected by social and economic crises, the Cuban ambassador noted.