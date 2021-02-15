Permanent working commission for attention to local bodies of the Cuban national assembly reviews its agenda





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Faced with the complex epidemiological scenario, local authorities in the municipalities must join efforts to address COVID-19 as a priority, and continue boosting the implementation of the policies approved in the country. That is why the deputies, in their place of residence, follow and supervise each key process for the socio-economic development that the nation has projected.



In order to coordinate the main activities, directors of the Commission for Attention to Local Bodies of the National Assembly recently held a working meeting with the MPs, by means of a videoconference led from the National Capitol, the institutional headquarters of the Cuban legislature.

One of the actions to be concluded by the parliamentarians is the control of the budget approval and execution process in the Municipal Assemblies of People's Power (AMPP), according to Miriam Brito Sarroca, president of the Commission, who called for ensuring the quality of this process, which is decisive in the implementation of the Ordering Task.



Brito Sarroca also pointed out the tasks related to the verification of compliance with Law 132 (on the organization and operation of the AMPPs), and the improvement of the Integrated Community Work, which must be approached with "a different approach".



The control of the fulfillment of the constituents' demands, either through statements or derived from the accountability processes, is included as another of the Commission's priorities for this year, identifying those included in the Economy Plan, which deserve a differentiated treatment given the resources required for their solution.



The deputies also reviewed the actions in each territory to contain the propagation of the novel coronavirus, when the country is going through a marked outbreak of the pandemic a year after its spread to Cuba.