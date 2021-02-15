A Cuban doctor infected with COVID-19 thanks those who saved his life





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Rudy Monzón Rodríguez, an intensive care specialist from the city of Cienfuegos who became infected with COVID-19 and was until recently in critical condition, gave a thousand thanks to his colleagues for saving his life and all the support he received from well-wishers.



Monzón Rodríguez, 53, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. His health deteriorated so much that he was transferred to a hospital in the province of Villa Clara, where he spent 19 days in intensive care, 17 of them with mechanical ventilation. He had a history of diabetes, arterial hypertension and peripheral venous insufficiency.



According to ICU head Lieut. Col. Figueroa Orihuela, when the patient showed adverse reactions to one of the drugs of the treatment protocol, they decided to administer the immunomodulatory peptide CIGB-258.



Monzon Rodriguez became the first COVID-19 patient to be treated with this new drug, successfully used for patients in severe and critical condition.



His cousin Sergio Barreto, who spoke in his stead, conveyed the patient’s appreciation to all those who devoted constant attention to his condition as well as to the hospital staff whose efforts brought him back to life and who will soon send him home to his family.