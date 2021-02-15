On the day of love, a gift that will "speak" for you without words.





The rush of modern society, the attachment to new technologies and the conflicts the world is going through have all but made us forget the silent language that flowers have had since time immemorial, known as floriography.



On Valentine's Day, those with gray hair can remember how, without the Internet, smartphones and social networks, lovers used to send each other coded messages through the symbolism of flowers, something as beautiful and spontaneous as love itself. On a day like today, the language of flowers became a means of communication and an opportunity to let out the purest feelings.



Specialized publications have it that in the Victorian era, the maximum expression of the ancient means of communication used by the courtiers, flowers were exchanged regardless of sex or condition and conveyed messages much more complex than one could imagine today, since not only the type of flower determined the intention.



A bouquet of yellow roses—for example—meant friendship among teenagers, but jealousy and even a hint at infidelity when given by a woman to her beloved.



In this interesting "language", little known today, the way the recipient treats the gift is also important, since it would not be the same to return it, exhibit it or disdain it. It became so important that in the 19th century there were flower dictionaries to identify the meaning of each one and thus learn about this hybrid between art and science.



Regardless of what a given flower means, how it is delivered—where it leans to and which hand is used—is also relevant: if offered with the right hand, it will mean "yes" to a question, and “no” when given by the left hand. What is clear nowadays, though, is the feeling of passion, intense love, beauty and admiration that a red rose brings with it.



Very popular in Cuba are the lily (innocent heart, purity, virginity), orange blossom (purity, innocence, eternal love), pink carnation (preference and ‘I will never forget you’), wild carnation (a woman's love), and gardenia (secret love), just to mention a few examples.



Whatever their meaning, they all suggest nice things in a day full of love. And remember, when you choose, go for flowers, which will wordlessly reveal your feelings to the person you love.