Cuba almost completes start-up and final test phase of thermoelectric plant in eastern part of the country





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Feb 12 (ACN) Unit 5 of the Antonio Maceo Thermoelectric Power Plant (Rente), in this city, almost concluded the trial and start-up period, started last December, after receiving a major maintenance that puts it in better conditions to generate with domestic fuel and thus contribute to the country to reduce imports for that purpose.



In exclusive statements to the Cuban News Agency, Raymundo Gonzalez Guillen, general director of Rente, pointed out that during the two-year work, they assumed volumes never before carried out due to the long operation time, which led to the total disassembly of the turbine and then its reassembly, in strict compliance with the manufacturer's standards.

He stated that there were spare parts that could not be acquired at the right time, due to the financial persecution of international suppliers by the U.S. government, and it was necessary to seek solutions within the country, as occurred with the repair of electronic elements and rotating equipment.

Gonzalez Guillen praised the effort of everyone to face this repair in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, complying with the hygienic-sanitary measures established by the complex epidemiological situation.

This is the first unit to synchronize the National Electric Power System (SEN) of the three in the country which are undergoing major maintenance and investment by the Electric Association, informed the director.

Light maintenance is scheduled for the remaining three units of the Santiago de Cuba thermoelectric plant, which will be carried out progressively.

Founded almost 55 years ago, Rente has an installed capacity of 400 megawatts, and also has a fuel oil generator with 24 engines.