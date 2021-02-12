Medical brigade that collaborated in Azerbaijan returned to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 12 (ACN) A brigade of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics, which collaborated in the Republic of Azerbaijan, returned on Thursday to Cuba after treating 25,873 patients in that country.



Upon their arrival at José Martí International Airport, in this capital, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic, welcomed them to the Homeland through a video message and highlighted the excellent work carried out by the health personnel.



He highlighted the recognition made by the authorities of that nation for the work of the Cubans in confronting COVID-19.



Dr. Rolando Montero Díaz, in charge of the medical team, said that upon arriving in Azerbaijan, the collaborators joined the health personnel of that country and adapted the Olympic Center of Absheron for the care of SARS-CoV-2 positive patients.



However, less than a month after being in that country, they moved to Baku's Hospital No. 1 "Semashko", the largest in the city with 900 beds, 52 of which are intensive care beds, at the request of the authorities due to the daily incidence of more than 4,000 positive patients, he commented.



The doctor pointed out that the medical profession worldwide has to be very active, because the disease is complex and affirmed that the mission showed that by working together and with professionals it is possible to reduce the incidence of cases.



Lisandra Torres Arbella, a graduate in nursing, told ACN that this mission was her first international experience, which makes her proud, at 29 years of age, to belong to the Henry Reeve Contingent that put Cuba's name very high.



She said that in spite of the language barrier and the cultural differences, they were able to attend to the patients with the affection that characterizes Cubans.



When we went out into the streets, the population recognized us and said "Cuba gracias" with their hands on their chests," said the nurse.



The medical brigade left for Azerbaijan on November 6, 2020 and was composed of 117 professionals, including 48 doctors, 67 graduates and 2 Russian teachers.



In three months, they carried out 25,874 educational activities, 297 laboratory tests and 514 imaging tests, 156,832 nursing procedures were performed and 6,774 patients were rehabilitated.



Now, 115 professionals from another brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent, which remains in the fight against COVID-19, are still in Azerbaijan.