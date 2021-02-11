Cuban foreign minister stresses importance of International Day of Women and Girls in Science





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 11 (ACN) The International Day of Women and Girls in Science aims to alert and eliminate the gender gap in this field, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla stressed today on Twitter.



According to the foreign minister, Cuba boasts indicators that bear witness to women’s full and equal participation in all aspects of the country's economic, social and political life, considering that they account for 69.6% of the labor force in the public health sector, 53.5% in the science, innovation and technology system; and 48% of scientists.



February 11 commemorates the International Day of Women and Girls in Science implemented by the United Nations General Assembly to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

The date also serves as a reminder that women and girls play a fundamental role in science and technology, so their integration and participation must be strengthened.