Extensive housing construction plan foreseen in central Cuba





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Feb 11 (ACN) In the third year of the 2021 National Housing Program in Cuba, the province of Cienfuegos has planned for construction of 1,049 houses, of which 301 correspond to basic housing units (CBH) for the most vulnerable people.



A recent government review of the work done revealed delays in the construction of housing for low-income families, a plan which the province fulfilled only to 90.2% last year.



Roberto Castro Martínez, a construction government official, told the press that the main goal is to solve the housing problem mainly by the future tenants’ own effort and provide a roof to mothers with three or more children. He also remarked that behind each figure is a family with a problem and confidence in the process, so the project must be as realistic as possible in order to tackle the housing shortage and deal with the chief challenge, namely the elimination of the 266 existing tenement houses in the province, mostly in the main municipality.