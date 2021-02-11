Cuba Updates COVID-19 Protocol





Havana, Feb 10 (ACN) The coordinator of the Cuban Health Ministry´s Scientific team fighting COVID 19, Doctor Ileana Morales presented on Wednesday an update of the Cuban clinical management protocol against the pandemic.



The update mainly consists of a new version which uses the term “high risk patients” who are administered specific treatment based on intensive surveillance, which is expected to have a positive impact on the mortality rate, the doctor explained.



High-risk patients suffer a faster evolution of the disease according to certain parameters like the pathologic antecedents of these persons, said Dr. Tania Crombet, director of the Havana based Molecular Immunology Center.