Cuba celebrates Safer Internet Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) The Ministry of Communications of Cuba (MINCOM) said on its official Twitter account that the country celebrates today Safer Internet Day, and called for a connected and safer world.



MINCOM urged to join the global movement SID2021, an event promoted by the INSAFE/INHOPE network and held every February to foster the safe and positive use of digital technologies, especially among children and young people.



MINCOM also shared useful tips for Internet use, including the use of secure passwords, advising owners to create different ones for each account and to never share them with anyone.



Safer Internet Day (SID) is celebrated on the second day of the second week of the second month of the year, and aims to create a better Internet that becomes a space where technology is used responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively.