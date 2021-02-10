Cuban Communist Politburo meets ahead of Congress





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 10 (ACN) Presided over by its First Secretary, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, a meeting of the Political Bureau was held on Tuesday to continue the study of the documents to be presented at the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba.



Considering the resurgence of COVID-19 experienced in recent weeks and the prospects for its control, the meeting analyzed and ratified the continuation of the Congress to be held between April 16 and 19, as announced last December 2 in the call for this important event.