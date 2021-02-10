Cuba Grateful to UNICEF Support against COVID 19





Havana, Feb 9th (ACN) Cuban permanent representative at the United Nations Pedro Luis Pedroso extended his country’s gratefulness to the constant support of the island by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in the current fight against the COVID 19 pandemic.



During the First 2021 Regular Session of UNICEF Executive Board, the Cuban ambassador highlighted the role of the UN body in promoting education and health under the difficult times marked by the pandemic. The wellbeing of the children is a goal relevant to the Cuban social project as healthcare and education are universal and free services for every Cuban.



The ambassador said that Cuba is among the 35 countries of the world with the lower infant mortality rates, which was reported at only 4.9 deaths in every one thousand live births by the end of 2020.All Cuban children have been vaccinated against 13 diseases, including six already eradicated conditions, while severe malnutrition does not exist in the country, said the ambassador.



The Cuban diplomat reiterated his country’s support to the work and mandate of UNICEF, both in Cuba and in the rest of the world. He also called to keep strengthening the UN body’s actions in developing countries.