Cuban President for the Protection of Children from COVID 19





Havana, Feb 9th (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel insisted in the need to protect the children from the current COVID 19 outbreak hitting the Caribbean island nation, following an increase in the number of kids affected by the disease.



On his Twitter account , the Cuban head of state said that 2 thousand 882 children have thus far been confirmed positive to COVID 19 in the country, with the largest number of them, some 1600 cases only in January. https://twitter.com/DiazCanelB/status/1359230980133969920

The Cuban president also highlighted the medical protocols being applied in Cuba and called to prevent the COVID from affecting the children.



Cuba has reported 5 thousand 71 active patients in all provinces with 580 new confirmed cases on Tuesday. In all, 34 thousand 64 Cuban citizens have been affected by disease since March 2020.