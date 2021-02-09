Cuba builds another molecular biology laboratory in Cuban Special Municipality





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) The opening of a molecular biology laboratory will allow rapid treatment of people infected with COVID-19 in the Isle of Youth, a territory with a complex epidemiological situation.



Israel Velazquez Batista, Director of the Public Health Sector in the special municipality , commented that this work of national interest will be joined to the network of laboratories in Cuba and will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology for the on-site analysis of PCR tests.



He added that with the operation of the new diagnostic system that enables the detection in 12 hours of positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, resources will be saved on air transportation of samples to the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK), in Havana.



A group of microbiology specialists and laboratory experts traveled to the IPK and received training in sample processing and biosafety protocols, said the highest health authority in the territory.



This will be the second laboratory of its kind in the special municipality, the first one was built in Cayo Largo del Sur, in order to carry out epidemiological surveillance of foreign travelers arriving in that destination, which reinforces Cuba's guarantee as a safe tourist destination, he concluded.