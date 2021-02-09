Cuba rejects insult to patriotic symbols





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuban peputy PM Ines Maria Chapman rejected today on Twitter all kinds of insult to the patriotic symbols, regarding a recent image spread on social media of a car dragging a Cuban flag in Miami, United States.



Chapman denounced the servility of those who denigrate their own land and stressed that the homeland is sacred, and the united people love and build.



The official account of the Presidency of Cuba also rejected on Twitter this provocation and stressed that the self-proclaimed defenders of the Cuban people supported this outrage with complicit silence.



This weekend, during a caravan in Miami in favor of unilateral measures against Cuba, the national flag was outraged and images of the moment were broadcast; the action has been widely rejected by artists, journalists and Cuban citizens.