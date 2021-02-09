Cuba Affirms Commitment to South-South Cooperation





Havana, Feb 8th (ACN) Cuba’s permanent representative at the United Nations Ana Silvia Rodriguez reiterated her country’s commitment to South-South cooperation to contribute to the sustainable unfolding of the least developed nations.



Speaking at a session of the Preparatory Committee for the Fifth United Nations Conference on Least developed Countries the Cuban ambassador stressed the significance of the full implementation of the objectives and priority areas of action included in the Istanbul Program of Action to achieve the 2030 agenda in the countries in need.



Rodriguez said that the COVID 19 pandemic has increased its challenges on the least developed countries by raising pre-existing vulnerabilities in such a manner that those nations have experienced a significant setback of their most recent economic and social advancements, including their efforts to reduce poverty, according to the Cuban Ministry’s website.



The Cuban ambassador called for the strengthening of support mechanisms to assist the least developed countries, including technology transfer, the funding of projects and the enhancement of capacities and alliances.



She also asked to promote a new, fair and equitable world economic order. The developed countries must honor their historic duties and international commitments including the official assistance for development and the most ambitious goals about the mitigation of climate change, said the Cuban ambassador.