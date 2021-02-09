Guinea Bissau Backs Cuba against US Blockade





Havana, Feb 8th (ACN) Guinea Bissau’s Foreign Trade and Cooperation minister Suzi Carla Barbosa ratified her government’s support of Cuba’s struggle against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade and also condemned the current discrediting campaigns against the island’s internationalist medical cooperation.



During a meeting with Cuban ambassador to Guinea Bissau, the minister acknowledged the work done by the Cuban medical brigade in her country and thanked the Cuban government and people for that cooperation, which includes the training of medical doctors, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



The African minister blasted the recent blacklisting of Cuba by Washington as a country sponsor of international terrorism, a decision promoted by the former Donald Trump administration in an effort to put hurdles to any thaw of US-Cuba bilateral relations under the Joe Biden administration.



The Cuban ambassador mentioned the current medicine course which is operating online due to the COVID 19 pandemic as some 500 students are being trained by Cuban specialists at the local Raul Diaz Arguelles medical faculty in Guinea.



The Cuban ambassador and the Guinean minister ratified their countries political will to keep strengthening bilateral relations including the expansion of cooperation in several areas and mutual support in issues of interest for the two governments.

Guinea Bissau is a western African nation whose population reaches one million 693. Cuba and Guinea Bissau established diplomatic relations n 1973.