Havana Film Festival Contest Put Off due to COVID Flare-up





Havana, Feb 8th (ACN) The second stage of Havana’s Film Festival, the international contest, has bee put off due to the current COVID 19 outbreak hitting the capital city and the country.



The Festival’s website issued a press release Monday explaining that the event was split into two stages, one held in December showcasing a sample of films and a second one scheduled March 11-21 this year which included the contest of films with the presence of an international jury.

But amidst the current COVID 19 outbreak affecting the island it is not possible to guarantee the organization of the second stage of the festival, so it has been put off till conditions allow. The organizing committee will announce the date to hold the expected festival presentation, the news release explains.