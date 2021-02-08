Cuba improves self-employment activity





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) Marino Murillo, head of the Permanent Commission for the Implementation and Development of the Guidelines in Cuba, highlighted today on Twitter the new facilities for Self-Employment (TCP by its Spanish acronym) approved by the Council of Ministers of the nation on February 6.



Murillo explained that the measures will significantly increase the activities that can be undertaken, which is an important step in the development of this work modality.



A recent article in the Granma newspaper reported that the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Marta Elena Feito, informed that one of the measures for the improvement of the TCP was the elimination of the previous list of 127 approved activities.



Feito explained that out of the more than 2,000 activities for which the TCP is allowed to be practiced, only 124 of them are totally or partially limited.



The head of the sector emphasized that activities considered illegal or prohibited by law, such as hunting and fishing of banned and endangered species, exploitation of endemic plants, child labor and forced labor, are not included in this list.



Among the principles approved by the Council of Ministers, it is highlighted that the scope of the activity is determined on the basis of the work project submitted by the interested person, thus eliminating the specific and homogeneous scope of the previous norms and making it possible to unleash the productive forces in this sector.



It is also foreseen that the procedures will be carried out through a one-stop shop, which will allow information and advice to be provided in a single place, as well as the processing of applications, suspensions, cancellations, permits and consultations.

The TCP in Cuba is an employment option that currently has more than 600,000 workers, representing 13 percent of the country's employment.