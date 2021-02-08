Cuban eastern province implements new decree laws against illegalities





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) The implementation as of today in the province of Camaguey of the decrees laws 30 and 31 of this year, approved in the country to punish price violations and hygienic measures against the pandemic of COVID-19, requires the due action of responsible agencies and the permanent denunciation of the population.



Antonio Delgado Sanchez, head of the Integral Supervision Directorate (DIS) in the province, said in a meeting with the press that such tasks are in line with the current monetary and exchange ordering process, and for their success they need the correct orientation of administrative and workers.



Decree Law 30 covers the activity of retail and wholesale price inspections, which are carried out by the inspection groups subordinated to the provincial and municipal Finance and Price Directorates, and the DIS at both levels.



It establishes fines as the main sanction, in correspondence with the gravity of the violation, as well as confiscation, forced sale and the obligation to do, and those who do not comply with the mentioned payment in the established period, the amount is doubled, and in case of not doing it the second time, the offenders are subject to criminal proceedings.



The legislation will be applied to natural persons who sell products and provide services at wholesale and retail level, and a wide number of entities are allowed to implement it.



For its part, Decree Law 31, dated January 28 of this year, which refers to the negligence of sanitary measures for the prevention and confrontation of the COVID 19, defines fines to natural persons, commented Feiser Fernandez, head of the Department of Control and Inspection of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Camaguey.



The main purpose of this legal act is to reinforce the obligation to comply with the use of masks and their correct use, and the prohibition in schools and workplaces of workers and students with symptoms related to the disease.



It imposes fines for parties, games or crowds of people in public places, among other behaviors that violate the protocols aimed at curbing the epidemic.