Cuba denounces U.S. subversion against the Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) The official Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency denounced today the subversion against the Cuban Revolution and assured that these actions fail to bend the will of the people, who despise those behind them and their puppets.



The online edition of the Cuban daily Granma points out that through agencies, companies and organizations with a shady management of their funds, the sponsorship of actions design to torpedo the Revolution exceeded 249.5 million in the last 20 years.



According to a report by the Cuba Money Project website, quoted by Granma, agencies such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) spent 2.5 million to finance subversive initiatives in 2020 alone.



The article refers that, during 2017, at least 54 groups operated programs in Cuba with money coming from USAID or the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), since the Trump Administration took office. Nowadays, their funds for subversion are focused on actions such as the recent provocation at the Cuban Ministry of Culture staged by reporters who were paid between 150 and 200 dollars for the coverage, as recognized by a journalist of the website ADN Cuba.



he text holds that although it is impossible to know how much of the U.S. money ends up in Cuba and how many people are paid, it is clear that the millions invested have not been able to break the will of a people decided to defends its sovereignty.