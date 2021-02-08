Díaz-Canel urges to do the job well to face COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez urged to do the job well and raise institutional, social, family and personal awareness in order to fight COVID-19 harder and made an appeal to improve prevention and control efforts. “We can and must succeed working together,” he wrote in his Twitter account.



The most recent measures adopted at national and local level to tackle the third outbreak of the novel coronavirus—also intended to increase risk and danger perception among people—should allow the curve of positive cases to flatten and fall in the coming days, but only “if we fine-tune our work,” the President pointed out, adding that “the dispersion of cases makes it clear that we need to limit mobility, both within the provinces and from their neighboring territories, but without detriment to key economic activity.”