Speech by the Cuban PM, via videoconference, at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 5 (ACN) The following is the speech made by the prime minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, via videoconference, at the Meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.



Speech by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, via videoconference, at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting. February 5, 2021



His Excellency Mr. Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan,



Your Excellencies, Heads of Government and Heads of Delegations:

I am grateful for the invitation of Kazakhstan, current President of the Eurasian Economic Union, to participate in this meeting. I hope to attend future meetings in person, which has not been possible on this occasion, given the international epidemiological situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic. We acknowledge the organizational work of the Eurasian Economic Commission, in particular of the Chairman of its Council, Mikhail Vladimirovich Miasnikovich.

This Intergovernmental Council has a special significance for Cuba, as it is the first time that Cuba participates in the Eurasian Economic Union as an Observer State. This framework is an opportunity to expand the brotherly relations built with the Member States of the Organization during the last 30 years.



The holding of this forum takes place in a complex international context. The COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed a major systemic crisis, aggravated by trade wars and unilateral coercive measures in violation of international law. Cuba has had to face these challenges in a scenario of an unprecedented tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States.



I thank the Member States of the Union for their permanent support to the demand for the lifting of the economic blockade imposed by the United States on my country. The recent inclusion of Cuba in the arbitrary and unilateral list of State sponsors of terrorism published by the U.S. State Department was one of the most recent manifestations of a hostile policy, lacking in legitimacy and condemned to failure. Cuba rejects in the strongest terms this false classification and appreciates the support received from the international community.



Excellencies:

The devastating effects of the COVID-19, prove that solidarity, multilateralism and cooperation, constitute the most effective way, to face common challenges. Our country is committed to the advancement of the integration projects proposed by the Eurasian Economic Union, and at the same time we place at the disposal of the Member States our capabilities in the fight against Covid-19, particularly regarding medical and biotechnological collaboration and the production of vaccines.



We also reaffirm our readiness to cooperate in the implementation of the strategic guidelines for the development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025, which are fully in line with the Economic and Social Development Plan of our country until 2030.



We welcome the possibilities of integration into the Eurasian initiatives focused on energy, industry, transport, tourism, finance and the elimination of trade barriers. We also view with interest the creation of joint ventures and the promotion of comprehensive digitalization of the productive sectors, the expansion of access to foreign markets, collaboration with other regional initiatives, including the "Belt and Road", as well as the intention to interconnect the national commodity distribution systems of the Member States.



The appointment of our ambassador to the Russian Federation, Julio Garmendia Peña, as Permanent Representative to the Eurasian Economic Union, and his integration with the Eurasian Economic Commission, will contribute to Cuba's active participation in the projects developed by the Union.



The Republic of Cuba will honor its condition of Observer State of the Eurasian Economic Union. We have the firm determination to join in its development and integration goals, based on our modest possibilities and sincere efforts. Together, we have the capacity to achieve the economic and social objectives of our countries, to strengthen the collaboration between our nations and to guarantee the well-being and prosperity of our peoples.

Thank you very much