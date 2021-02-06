Havana Governor Calls to Meet COVID 19 Protocols





Havana, Feb 5th (ACN) Havana’s governor Reinaldo Garcia Zapata called on the people to meet the protocols set up to control the COVID 19 spread currently hitting the city capital and the county.



Speaking at the prime time TV show The Round Table, the governor said that a package of measures was designed by the provincial health system to strengthen control of proceedings like the transfer to hospitals of possible COVID cases and the on-time information about the results of COVID tests.



The governor announced an increase in the number of hospital beds in different facilities including educational centers turned into medical treatment places. Some 1 200 beds were allocated in 19 facilities to host international visitors and another 2.200 in local hotels for those who decide to pay for their stay in these places.



Public transportation will operate up to 9 pm while the movement of persons is also restricted from 9 pm to 5 am in all Havana areas for the time being.