Cuba Boasts Results on Climate Change Efforts





Havana, Feb 5th (ACN) Cuba lowered green-house gas emissions in 2020 as part of the island’s environmental efforts, said Odalys Goicochea, general director of the Environment at Cuba’s Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment, CITMA.



The environmental-related results are part of the implementation of a state environment program known as Project Life, which plans actions to cushion climatic impact on specific zones of the country.



The Cuban environmental strategy covers all these years up to 2030, including the 2050 goals and the most recent resolutions on economic development.



The Cuban program includes actions such as the re-forestation of mangrove areas around the island, the restoration or recovery of sandy beaches on the keys off the northern Cuban central coast, the preservation of endangered speeches and the protection of buildings in low-lying areas bound to floods and ocean surge.



The 2030 goals include the expansion of scientific activity and the mitigation of green-house effect gases, as well as the promotion of electric vehicles and the increase of renewable energy sources.