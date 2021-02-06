Cuban President Made a Dream Come True





Havana, Feb 5th (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the building hosting the Foundation of the New Latin American Cinema, in Havana.



“A dream come true, this visit to the Foundation to the New Latin American Cinema. We talked with dear Alquimia Pena, and her team members, We ratified our commitment to the integration project of the regional cinema founded by Fidel and Gabo,” Diaz Canel twitted on Friday.



The Foundation was set up on December 4th, 1985 by the Latin American Moviemakers Committee encouraged by Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez (GABO).



The foundation aims at contributing to the development of Latin American movie and achieve common audiovisual universe and cooperate to the rescue of Latin America and Caribbean identity.