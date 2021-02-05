22nd International Biennial of Graphic Humor to be held in Cuba in April





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Feb 5 (ACN) The Circle of Humorists and Historians of the Union of Association of Cuban Journalists ( UPEC by its Spanish acronym) and the Museum of Humor of San Antonio de los Baños are calling graphic humorists worldwide to participate in the 22nd International Biennial of Graphic Humorism, to be held online from April 11 to 14.



Jorge Legañoa Alonso, vice president of UPEC and head of the Organizing Committee, told Cubaperiodistas the event will be influenced by the mark of COVID-19 during the last year and the slogan for the occasion is "Humor approaches us", a timely invitation to build solidarity and humanism bridges in the face of the necessary distancing measures to avoid contagion.



The call seeks to surpass the participation of the previous edition, with 1,330 works by more than 500 authors from 55 countries, a sign of the event's prestige.



Participants will compete with free-themed works and the jury will be chaired by Cuban plastic artist and graphic humorist Aristides Hernandez Guerrero (Ares), and made up of experts and filmmakers of outstanding trajectory from the United States, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba, who will choose the winners in the different categories, Legañoa Alonso added.



He informed that a Grand Prize and prizes will be awarded in General Humor, Political Satire, Humorous Cartoon, Personal Caricature, Humorous Photography, and the Tomy Prize for Political Humor, which will have sovereignty as its main theme, in order to recognize the best representatives of the counter-hegemonic, anti-imperialist and leftist graphic discourse; likewise, several institutions will award collateral prizes.



Isel Chacon Diaz, director of the Museum of Humor, located in San Antonio de los Baños, told the Cuban News Agency that the Biennial will count, as every year, with the co-sponsorship of the provincial directorate of Culture of Artemisa(western Cuba) and that, due to the current sanitary conditions, most of the activities will be held virtually.