Diaz-Canel chairs governmental exchange in central province of the country





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, president of Cuba, heads today a meeting with the main political and government authorities of the province of Ciego de Avila, with the aim of analyzing different issues of socio-economic interest for this central territory and the country.



Along with the prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, the working group checks aspects related to the confrontation with COVID-19, the Ordering Task, food production and the action against illegal activities.



Deputy prime ministers Roberto Morales Ojeda, Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca and Alejandro Gil, minister of Economy, Marino Murillo Jorge, head of the implementation and development of the guidelines, as well as several ministers, among other leaders, are also participating.



Tomas Alexis Martin Venegas, governor of Ciego de Avila, gives an overview of the situation in the province, which is facing its third outbreak of the COVID-19 disease with some 400 positive cases in January and is struggling to recover its agricultural production levels after the damage caused by tropical storms Laura and Eta.



This is the fourteenth work exchange of the team headed by the Cuban president, after initiating them last January 18 in Havana, as a means of permanent evaluation of priority issues for the Caribbean nation.