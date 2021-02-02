Mambisa's results are evaluated in its short vaccination schedule





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) will immunize this week the group of volunteers receiving the third dose of the vaccine candidate Mambisa (CIGB-669), while evaluating the immunology data of its short vaccination scheme.



Marta Ayala Avila, general director of the institution, said that so far the drug has shown adequate safety elements, with minimal events.



She explained that the clinical trial being carried out at the National Toxicology Center combines the two vaccine candidates developed by the CIGB, CIGB-66 (Abdala) and CIGB-669 (Mambisa), in two immunization schemes at different intervals, one short (0-14-28 days) and the other long (0-28-56 days).



Ayala Avila explained that the intramuscular and intranasal route of administration is explored, one group is evaluated with a first intramuscular immunization and two others by nasal route (with spray); while another group only studies the nasal route with the three immunizations.



Once the safety and immunity report of Mambisa is done, the CIGB will propose to the Center for the State Control of Medical Devices, Equipment and Devices (CECMED) the continuity of phase II of the study in the group chosen, according to the results obtained, said the specialist.



Mambisa (CIGB-669) is based on the formulation of the RBD (Receptor Binding Domain) protein and an immunopotentiator evaluated by the center: the Hepatitis B nucleocapsid antigen.



In turn, Abdala, which began its Phase II study on Monday, is based on the formulation of the recombinant RBD protein adjuvant in aluminum hydroxide.



Both candidates began their studies on December 7, 2020 and 56 days after administration are safe, with mild adverse events.



The RBD recombinant protein is produced by the CIGB in yeast cells, a technology widely used in Cuba and the world to obtain subunit vaccines.



Cuba also has two other vaccine candidates developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute, Soberana 01 and Soberana 02, which are progressing with satisfactory anti-COVID-19 results.