Diaz-Canel congratulates general secretary of the Vietnamese communist party on his reelection





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez congratulated comrade Nguyen Phu Trong, who was re-elected as General Secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party (VCP).



On Twitter, Diaz-Canel expressed Cuba's appreciation to Phu Trong, 76, who will assume his third term at the head of the VCP.



As highlighted by the Vietnamese press, Nguyen Phu Trong's reelection had a resounding support, due to his management of State affairs, including the successful confrontation of the COVID-19 pandemic, with less than 1,800 cases and only 35 deaths in a population of more than 96 million inhabitants.



The elections took place during the 13th Congress of the VCP, which was attended by 1,587 delegates, representing more than five million Vietnamese militants.



The VCP Central Committee also elected on Sunday a new 18-member Political Bureau, the Secretariat and the Disciplinary Control Commission.