Cuban FM stresses importance of gender equality in the world

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, stressed today the importance of gender equality in the world, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose economic effects have affected women to a greater extent.
On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister said that the number of women at risk of losing their income or jobs due to the situation caused by COVID-19 has reached 112 million.
According to Oxfam's report entitled The Inequality Virus, women are overrepresented in low-paid and precarious jobs, which are the most affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
They also make up approximately 70% of the global workforce in health and social care, jobs that are essential but often poorly paid and at higher risk of contracting the virus.
